Vanguard Group Inc. Has $409.34 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,811,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 116,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Urban Outfitters worth $409,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $2,595,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,296 shares in the company, valued at $35,613,948.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $1,467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $369,440.96. This trade represents a 79.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

