Vanguard Group Inc. Has $410.65 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.58% of OSI Systems worth $410,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $97,258,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,618,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,595,000 after purchasing an additional 83,724 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.88, for a total transaction of $171,660.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,708.40. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.3%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $234.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average is $210.73. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.84 and a 1 year high of $241.64.

Several research firms have commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

