Vanguard Group Inc. Has $423.51 Million Stock Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.66% of Rubrik worth $423,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $3,007,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 521,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,291,699.60. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 454,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,225.12. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,080,047 shares of company stock worth $99,115,944. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

