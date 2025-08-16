Vanguard Group Inc. Has $429.27 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.41% of Arcosa worth $429,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Arcosa by 81.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 223.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 12.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $113.43.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $736.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.20 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $762,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,277.13. This represents a 28.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $396,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,572.78. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $1,903,406 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

