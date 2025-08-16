Vanguard Group Inc. Has $431.10 Million Stock Position in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,050,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Weatherford International worth $431,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Weatherford International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Weatherford International by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,215,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Weatherford International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Weatherford International PLC has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $111.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFRD. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

