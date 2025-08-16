Vanguard Group Inc. Has $432.21 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,993,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.75% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $432,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 504,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TME. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

