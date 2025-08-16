Vanguard Group Inc. Has $448.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.32% of Kadant worth $448,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

KAI stock opened at $339.95 on Friday. Kadant Inc has a twelve month low of $281.30 and a twelve month high of $429.95. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

