Vanguard Group Inc. Has $450.73 Million Stake in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,482,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.50% of Gates Industrial worth $450,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 441,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 156,346 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE GTES opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.24. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.34 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.