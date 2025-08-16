Vanguard Group Inc. Has $463.79 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,866,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $463,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS opened at $151.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.16. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,777.74. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,961.17. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,173 shares of company stock worth $594,733 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

