Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,043,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.34% of Vaxcyte worth $454,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.21. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

