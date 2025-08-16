Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,920,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Associated Banc worth $403,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,662,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 263.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,597,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after buying an additional 1,158,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,997,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,742,000 after buying an additional 933,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 558,721 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,345,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASB. Stephens dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Associated Banc Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ASB stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 119.48%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

