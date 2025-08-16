Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,637,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Geo Group worth $427,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Geo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Geo Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Geo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Jones Trading lowered their price target on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Geo Group stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. Geo Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.55 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. Geo Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Geo Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

