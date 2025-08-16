Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,836,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.45% of TEGNA worth $452,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.54 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.92 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGNA

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.