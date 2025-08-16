Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,028,512 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,811,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Marathon Digital worth $457,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6,800.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $536,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,946,504 shares in the company, valued at $77,035,758.08. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $550,518.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,413,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,400,773.30. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,475 shares of company stock worth $2,219,517. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 6.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Marathon Digital’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

