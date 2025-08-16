Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 70,231 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,422,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.63% of Boise Cascade worth $433,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,499,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,067,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,691,000 after purchasing an additional 195,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 356,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,423,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $86.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

In related news, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $168,942.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,453.10. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $511,869. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

