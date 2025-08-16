Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 774,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $402,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 71,961.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,839 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,848,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,030.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after buying an additional 66,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $480.22 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $384.46 and a one year high of $549.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.90 and its 200 day moving average is $477.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

