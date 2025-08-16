Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,336,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.00% of United Community Banks worth $403,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $195,766,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,763,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,536,000. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,663,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,527,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Insider Activity at United Community Banks

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,999.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,541.30. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of UCB stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Community Banks

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.