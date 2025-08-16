Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Five Below worth $406,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 7,542.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 283,591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $135.03 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,651.30. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

