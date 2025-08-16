Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,638,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Plexus worth $466,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Plexus by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Plexus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,892,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Plexus by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $284,054.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,522.78. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $65,385.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,661.05. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,382 shares of company stock worth $1,482,171 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $130.97 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $172.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

