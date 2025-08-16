Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.57% of Euronet Worldwide worth $442,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.6%

EEFT opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.