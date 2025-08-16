Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,590,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Adtalem Global Education worth $462,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 214.9% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $294,049.85. Following the sale, the director owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,382.80. This trade represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ATGE opened at $128.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.04.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.