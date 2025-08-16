Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,467,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 681,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $444,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $62,845,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,840,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,762,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 730,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 477,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 300,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telephone and Data Systems

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $240,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 315,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,138.85. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vicki L. Villacrez sold 73,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $2,872,376.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,640.80. The trade was a 47.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,497 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,504 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 0.54. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

