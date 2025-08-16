Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 100,656 Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.96% of Bruker worth $440,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bruker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 1.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bruker by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Bruker by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bruker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Down 0.4%

BRKR stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. Bruker Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.