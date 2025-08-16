Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 11,990 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,428,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.78% of Ameris Bancorp worth $427,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 84.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1,120.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

