Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 127,653 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.14% of Franklin Electric worth $435,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $587.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,758.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,780. This represents a 34.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $983,829.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $801,003.13. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,438 shares of company stock worth $9,513,738. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

