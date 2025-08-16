Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 128,412 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,951,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.02% of COPT Defense Properties worth $462,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 624,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $16,063,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 219,217 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $27.86 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.