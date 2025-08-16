Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 169,987 Shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,139,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Korn/Ferry International worth $416,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,454,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,380,000 after purchasing an additional 74,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 620,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 243,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Korn/Ferry International Price Performance
KFY opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.11. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $80.64.
Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Korn/Ferry International
Korn/Ferry International Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Korn/Ferry International
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.