Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 169,987 Shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,139,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Korn/Ferry International worth $416,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,454,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,380,000 after purchasing an additional 74,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 620,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 243,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

KFY opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.11. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $80.64.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

