Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,826 Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.00% of WD-40 worth $396,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 248,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 153.4% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 36.1% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 200.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $219.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average of $232.60. WD-40 Company has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $292.36.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%. WD-40’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

