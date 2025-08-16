Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 301,061 Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,333,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of DXC Technology worth $397,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,436,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,524,000 after acquiring an additional 378,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,151,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,781,000 after acquiring an additional 769,026 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 591,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 204,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,340,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 150,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $13.73 on Friday. DXC Technology Company. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

