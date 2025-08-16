Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 301,220 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,160,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.97% of First BanCorp. worth $405,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,871,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,622,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,759,000 after acquiring an additional 248,272 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50,091 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,592,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after buying an additional 91,954 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBP opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

