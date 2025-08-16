Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 355,883 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,646,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $441,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 70,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 736,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,553,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of VLY opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $495.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

