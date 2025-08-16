Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 43,430 Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,623,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Enersys worth $423,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enersys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,583,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enersys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,322,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,262,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enersys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,028,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,021,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enersys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after buying an additional 35,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Enersys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 477,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enersys news, CFO Andrea J. Funk bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,729. The trade was a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell bought 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Stock Performance

Shares of Enersys stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

About Enersys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

