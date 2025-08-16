Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 439,649 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,944,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.69% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $451,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $384.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 770.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

