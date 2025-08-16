Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 67,024 Shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,340,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.19% of International Bancshares worth $399,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 183.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. International Bancshares Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $76.91.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 39.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About International Bancshares

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.