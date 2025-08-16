Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 98,830 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,217,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kontoor Brands worth $398,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $2,685,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,248.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTB opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.35. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 68.76%. The firm had revenue of $658.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

