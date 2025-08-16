Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,774,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $392,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,454,000 after acquiring an additional 796,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,978,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,899,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,225,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 7,288.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 132,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 131,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE NWE opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

