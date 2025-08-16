Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $452,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $109.21 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The business had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674.52. This trade represents a 81.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $395,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,316.89. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

