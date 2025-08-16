Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,032,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.55% of Douglas Emmett worth $416,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.98 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 345.45%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.