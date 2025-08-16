VaporBrands International Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Down 79.8% in July

VaporBrands International Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,700 shares, adecreaseof79.8% from the July 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 520,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VaporBrands International Price Performance

Shares of VAPR opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. VaporBrands International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

VaporBrands International Company Profile

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

