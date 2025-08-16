VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in July

VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof99.2% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VAT Group Trading Down 3.1%

OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of VAT Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

