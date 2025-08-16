Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stake Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,307,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.84% of Verra Mobility worth $389,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,111,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,323,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,873,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,701,000 after buying an additional 412,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,268,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,037,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,264,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after buying an additional 97,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRRM. Baird R W upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.