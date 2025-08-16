Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Viasat were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 850.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. Viasat Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.32. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

