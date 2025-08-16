Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,966,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,599,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 335.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 330.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 570,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 437,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE VSCO opened at $22.35 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.