Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 14th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, publishing, distributing or manufacturing hardware for video games. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the gaming industry’s revenue streams and growth prospects, which are driven by factors like consumer demand, new game launches and technological innovation. Like all stocks, their prices fluctuate based on company performance, market sentiment and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.08. 5,173,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,954,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $806.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. Walmart has a 1-year low of $72.52 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.69. The stock had a trading volume of 860,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.99. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $145.50 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.99.

