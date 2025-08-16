Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,600 shares, adropof86.6% from the July 15th total of 281,100 shares. Currently,0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Vinci Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of VCISY stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vinci has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60.
About Vinci
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.