Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 381.9% in July

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 50,600 shares, a growth of 381.9% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $3.67 on Friday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

