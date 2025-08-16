Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, adecreaseof88.7% from the July 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Volkswagen Trading Up 0.9%

Volkswagen stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

