Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 77.7% in July

Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,300 shares, adropof77.7% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vonovia Price Performance
VONOY opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $18.73.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vonovia will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Vonovia Increases Dividend
About Vonovia
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vonovia
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.