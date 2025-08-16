Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 77.7% in July

Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,300 shares, adropof77.7% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Price Performance

VONOY opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vonovia will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Vonovia Increases Dividend

About Vonovia

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

