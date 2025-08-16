Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Up 328.6% in July

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,000 shares, agrowthof328.6% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vontobel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$69.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.55. Vontobel has a 52-week low of C$64.07 and a 52-week high of C$69.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vontobel in a research note on Friday, July 11th.
Vontobel Company Profile
Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.
Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.