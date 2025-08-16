Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Up 328.6% in July

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,000 shares, agrowthof328.6% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vontobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$69.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.55. Vontobel has a 52-week low of C$64.07 and a 52-week high of C$69.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vontobel in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

Further Reading

