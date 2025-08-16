Walmart’s (WMT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.47.

Shares of WMT opened at $99.96 on Thursday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $72.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $797.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 649,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,674.80. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,334 shares of company stock worth $13,913,350. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Coleford Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,486,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

